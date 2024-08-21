‘Zim Prepared For Mpox’

The Zimbabwean government has raised its health alert levels, signaling its preparedness to thwart any potential outbreak of the Mpox virus. within its borders.

The urgency comes amidst a surge in global cases, with the virus now having claimed more than 500 lives among over 16,000 recorded cases in 75 countries.

Though Zimbabwe has not yet recorded any Mpox cases, Health and Child Care Minister Dr. Douglas Mombeshora emphasized that the government is not taking any chances. “We are taking proactive measures to prevent the virus from entering our country,” Mombeshora stated recently.

Mombeshora highlighted the threat posed by Mpox, particularly to health systems across the African continent. “Monkeypox is a threat to health systems in the region and possibly the continent as a whole,” he said, referencing the recent declaration by the Africa Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that Mpox is a public health emergency. This declaration echoes the World Health Organization’s stance, further underscoring the global health community’s concern.

The minister also noted the differing impacts of Mpox across various African nations. “There are certain countries where Mpox has been endemic for years, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). However, other nations that previously appeared immune are now reporting cases,” Mombeshora remarked.

Mpox is a viral zoonotic disease that was first identified in 1958. It is similar to smallpox, although generally less severe. The virus is transmitted from animals to humans, primarily through contact with infected animals or contaminated materials. Human-to-human transmission occurs through respiratory droplets, contact with bodily fluids, or lesions. Symptoms include fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.

