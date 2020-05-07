Security Forces A Major Contributor In Rights Violations: ZPP

Members of the security force contributed more than 90% of human rights violations during the lockdown period a human rights lobby group has said.

In a monthly report for April the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) says harassment and intimidation topped the list.

“Despite being deployed without proper protective clothing, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, the Municipal Police, and the army, unfortunately, proved once again, the need for security sector reforms, as they contributed to a combined 96, 64 percent of all perpetrators during the month of April. Of the total number of violations recorded, harassment and intimidation topped the list with 130 incidents while 86 cases of assault were recorded,” ZPP said

ZPP said they recorded an incident in which an eight year old boy panicked and collapsed after being intimidated by army officers.

“One of the cases is a very unfortunate incident where an eight year boy panicked and collapsed after he and his friends were reportedly intimidated by some army officers who were providing security during the First Lady’s visit in Mudzi North in Mashonaland East. The boy died on admission to Kotwa hospital. Harare recorded the highest number of violations at 104, followed by Midlands, which had 52 cases.” read the report

The lobby group said the destruction of informal traders workspace added misery as they depended on hand to mouth income.

“During the second phase of the lockdown, after the president announced two more weeks of restricted movement, local authorities, acting on a directive from government, began a process of demolishing informal sector workspaces, without adequate warning to those who operate in those spaces.

“The move further added misery to the already struggling informal sector operators, who had endured a good three weeks without operating, despite the nature of their work offering them hand to mouth income,” said the lobby group

ZPP said Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Masvingo provinces each recorded 25 percent of food and other aid violations while Harare, Matabeleland North and Midlands all share 8.33 percent of the violations in which aid was distributed on partisan lines.