Seke Man Jailed for Four Years Over Knife Attack on Policeman

A 50-year-old man from Seke has been sentenced to an effective four years in prison after being convicted of attempting to murder a police officer in Harare.

Gilbert Dongodza was handed a five-year sentence by the Harare Magistrates’ Court with one year suspended on condition of good behaviour.

The incident occurred on 23 December 2023 in Arcadia, Harare when a 36-year-old police officer confronted Dongodza who was reportedly brandishing an okapi knife in public.

According to the court, Dongodza threatened to stab the officer and later chased him while armed.

The officer joined by colleagues tracked the offender to St Martins Bus Stop along Seke Road.

When approached by the police team Dongodza charged at them with the knife and hurled stones in their direction.

Warning shots were fired, but he refused to back down.

He then attempted to stab the officer, missed but managed to knock him to the ground before striking him below the right eye with the knife.

The officer survived the attack and Dongodza was later arrested and charged.

The court described his actions as “reckless and life-threatening” noting that an attack on law enforcement officers undermines public safety and the rule of law.