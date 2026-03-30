Sex Worker Group Demands Legal Reform, End to Police Harassment

A sex worker-led advocacy group has called for urgent legal reforms and an immediate end to what it describes as widespread police harassment and unlawful arrests of adult workers arguing that current enforcement practices are undermining both human rights and public safety.

Springs of Life Zimbabwe (SLZ) says law enforcement approaches targeting sex workers often through loitering or “touting” charges are pushing vulnerable individuals into unsafe and unregulated environments instead of offering protection.

Speaking from Epworth, Grace Tembo, a member of the sex worker community, said persistent police crackdowns have created a climate of fear rather than safety.

“The constant police harassment and the fear of unlawful arrest don’t make us safer they only push us into the shadows where we are more vulnerable,” she said, adding that adult workers are seeking dignity and equal protection under the law.

SLZ is advocating for a rights-based policy framework that distinguishes between consensual adult work and criminal exploitation, particularly of minors.

The organisation maintains that while adult agency should be respected, there must be strict enforcement against child exploitation.

Mitchell Zengeya, SLZ’s Advocacy Officer, said current policing methods fail to address the realities faced by sex workers and instead criminalise their livelihoods.



“We are calling for a Zimbabwe where the law protects the person rather than punishing their livelihood,” she said.

The organisation’s demands include legal reforms that prioritise safety, an end to arbitrary detentions, and greater accountability for business owners operating spaces where sex workers are often based.

Through its “Mwene weBhawa ngaasungwe” campaign, SLZ is calling for bar owners to be held responsible for ensuring safe working environments.

SLZ has also urged the media to adopt more ethical reporting practices under its “Reframing the Narrative” initiative, encouraging coverage that focuses on systemic issues rather than sensationalism.

The call comes amid ongoing debates in Zimbabwe over the legal status of sex work and the role of law enforcement in regulating informal sectors.

Advocacy groups argue that criminalisation often exacerbates risks, including exposure to violence, exploitation, and limited access to health and legal services.

SLZ says it is ready to engage policymakers, law enforcement agencies, and journalists in dialogue aimed at building a more inclusive and rights-based legal framework.

The organisation emphasised that its work is grounded in promoting the dignity of labour, while maintaining zero tolerance for child exploitation and abuse.