Sick Van Blerk Fails To Appear In Court Again

THE trial of Pokugara Properties managing director Michael John Van Blerk failed to kick off as his legal counsel told Harare Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro that he is ill and unable to walk into the courtroom.

Van Blerk is said to be suffering from a condition known as catatonic seizure and has twice been assessed by a government medical officer at Parirenyatwa general hospital.

Together with his alleged accomplices, Kenneth Raydon Sharpe, Mandla Marlone Ndebele, as well as suspended Harare Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango, Isaiah Zvenyika Chawatama, Samuel Nyabezi and Lasten Taonezvi, are accused of acting in common purpose to destroy a show house constructed by land developer George Katsimberis in 2018.

Katsimberis had entered into a botched land deal with controversial fugitive from justice Kenneth Raydon Sharpe who owns Pokugara Properties.

Van Blerk is being charged in his personal capacity as well as the Pokugara Properties official while on the same grounds Chisango has been removed from representing the City of Harare since he remains suspended.

They destroyed the show house on the pretext that Katsimberis had constructed the show house without council approved architectural plans yet the plans were issued from the City of Harare.

Prosecutor Zivanai Macharaga from the Special Anti-Corruption Unit confirmed before magistrate Muchuchuti Guwuriro that Van Blerk had been examined on the 28th of May 2021 and June 4 2021 but the medical officer could not conclude if he was fit to stand trial.

The State further requested that Van Blerk be tried separately from the other seven since they are not sure as to when he is going to be fit to stand trial.

Magistrate Guwuriro agreed and deferred the matter to 21 June 2021 with the State doctor set to appear to give a timeline for Van Blerk’s expected date of appearing before the court.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Guwuriro has deferred the trial of Chisango, Chawatama, Nyabezi, Taonezvi and the City of Harare to the 23rd of June 2021 with the defence counsel seeking time to prepare for the case.