Survey Predicts A Zanu PF Victory In Elections

Afrobarometer a non-partisan, pan-African research institution has predicted a Zanu PF victory in the event that elections are held today.

In its latest research, Afrobarometer said 33 percent of respondents said they would vote for Zanu PF compared to 26 percent who chose opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

“If presidential elections were held tomorrow, one-third (33%) of respondents say they would vote for the ZANU-PF candidate, compared to one-fourth (26%) who say they would vote for the MDC-Chamisa candidate. About four in 10 refused to answer, say they would not vote, or say they don’t know.

“More than half (54%) of Zimbabweans say they feel close to a political party. About a quarter (27%) of citizens say they feel close to ZANU-PF, while a fifth (20%) say they feel close to MDC-Chamisa,” reads the report.

The survey also reveals that Zimbabweans hailed the government for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic with 81% saying it managed the response “fairly well” or “very well,” and 84% say it kept the public informed.

“Four out of five respondents (81%) endorse lockdowns and school closures to curb the spread of COVID-19, although most say lockdowns were difficult to comply with and schools should have reopened much sooner. Almost half (47%) of Zimbabweans say they lost a job, business, or primary source of income due to COVID-19. Half (51%) of citizens say it is justified for the government to temporarily limit democratic freedoms by postponing elections or limiting political campaigning during a health emergency.” the survey said.

According to Afrobarometer 91 percent of respondents castigated the government for performing badly when it comes to job creation while 57 percent commended government efforts to prevent or resolve violent conflict.