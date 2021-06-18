Vendors Snub ZANU PF In Sakubva Market Wrangle

MUTARE– Informal traders relocated from Sakubva musika market have poured cold water on attempts by the ruling Zanu PF youths to intervene on their behalf, a move they say is meant to serve interests of ‘table barons’.

Leader of the informal traders, Itai Kariparire who is president of Mutare Informal Traders Association (MITA) lashed out at Zanu PF youths dismissing as influenced by selfish interests of ‘table’ barons who hold market space for speculative purposes at the expense of deserving community members.

“Mutare Informal Traders Association (MITA) have been quiet and watching all the acts happening in our markets specifically Chidzere, Sakubva Flea market and Sakubva Produce market.

“We have seen politics at play and fliers of different political parties all over social media.

“Our markets are polarized, there are traders of different political parties there and trying to have any political party dominating is a clear sign of violating other traders human rights,” said Kariparire.

ZANU PF youths led by Danmore Mambondiyani, briefly seized the market for two eventful days, before riot police was unleashed on the vendors and youths leading to the arrest and detention of 16 people.

In response, MITA released a statement condemning chaos at the Sakubva vegetable market stating boldly that politicization of the markets was not only a violation of vendors’ right but was directly against progress.

MITA called for council to come up with a transparent selection criteria for vendors, instead of letting politicians drive the process as part several recommendations to resolve the stalemate.

“Council must first allocate tables to those who are in their data base, this must be done professionally and according to policy.

“Our position as MITA is clear anyone who tries to politicize our markets is an enemy of progress…we expect the following to be followed by Mutare City Council when allocating Chidzere flea market, Sakubva Flea market and Produce market.

“New aspiring traders must put their applications to housing department and get working spaces without any political, religious, social or physical back up (Any allocation out of this is a clear abuse of office.)

“Council must make sure table avoided because most of the noise is not for genuine traders but table barons. The housing department must keep on maintaining it’s open door policy so that any resident have access to every operation without favour .

“This is our position as MITA. As an organization we can work with anyone with positive and developmental mindset. No to political intervention in our markets,” read part of the statement.

City council is forging ahead with decentralization of markets, an exercise initiated by the Covid-19 lockdown despite of reservations over proposed relocation sites, youths have been particularly vocal.

Richard Mugobo, a local activist says council cannot designate Sakubva Beithall grounds, a space set aside for recreation, as this was tantamount to solving a problem by creating another one.

He said there was no co existence between the, informal business of vending, often involving loud and noisy hailingfor customers, with recreation in communities.

“As youth we feel disenfranchised when local authorities neglect considering the needs of youths when making decisions. What is it the prudence of having a market next to a library or a learning centre.

“Council must reconsider this move which is an assault on youth rights and leads to further sidelining of young people from decision making,” he said.