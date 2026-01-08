Six Cops Charged Over Illegal Fingerprinting Racket

By Judith Nyuke

Six police officers have appeared in court after allegedly setting up unauthorised base stations in their vehicles where they collected fingerprints and demanded payments from members of the public in the Central Business District.

It is alleged that the police officers charged each person US$10 for fingerprinting services required to obtain a police clearance.

James Jonasi (42) Loreta Sibanda (35), Rebecca Mukarakate (41), Kiven Mareyanadzo (37), Likwa Moyo (40) and Vongai Munapo (38) appeared before Harare magistrate Jesse Kufa charged with with criminal abuse of office.

They were represented by Tafadzwa Muvhami of Muvhami Attorneys.

The police officers were granted US$150 bail each and the matter was remanded to 20 February.

The State represented by Lancelot Mutsokoti alleges that on 5 January 2026 the ZRP Harare Anti-Corruption team received a tip about fake police officers collecting fingerprints and money from the public at the Harare Central car park.

Acting on the tip, they found Rumbidzai Munhanzi with completed fingerprint forms, who then led them to a white Toyota Wish registration AFB 3822.

The team found Nickson Tichafa Jokomo a civilian, taking fingerprints from Rumbidzai Munhanzi in a vehicle.

A search uncovered fingerprint kits, blank forms and completed certificates.

Jokomo implicated Jonasi, who was later arrested.

A search of Jonasi’s car revealed more fingerprint materials.

He then implicated Sibanda and Mukarakate, who were also arrested.

Jonasi, stationed at Budiriro Police Station not Harare Central had a cellphone suspected of containing evidence of illegal fingerprint processing which was sent for forensic analysis.

The Court heard that on the same day, the ZRP Harare Anti-Corruption team received a tip about a suspicious officer taking fingerprints at Customs House.

They reportedly found Mareyanadzo with six people filling out police clearance forms some inside his white Honda Shuttle (AGG 0995).

He had allegedly charged each person US$10.

A search of his car reportedly uncovered fingerprint tools and forms.

Mareyanadzo, stationed at Dzivarasekwa—not Harare Central—implicated Moyo and Munapo, who were later arrested.

His cellphone, suspected of containing evidence of the illegal activity was sent for forensic analysis.