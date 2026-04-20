Beatrice Man Jailed for Illegal Ivory Possession

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A 42-year-old man from Beatrice, Fradreck Magwere of Nyambiri Farm has been sentenced to nine years in prison by the Harare Magistrates’ Court after being convicted of unlawful possession of raw, unmarked ivory.

In a statement, National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the case came from an incident at the Southlea Park turn-off along the Harare–Masvingo Highway where detectives carried out a sting operation following a tip-off.

Officers posed as potential buyers in order to trap the suspect.

The court heard that during the arrest, police recovered two elephant tusks.

“The police recovered two elephant tusks weighing 9.65 kilograms, valued at US$1 640.50. Officials from the Parks and Wildlife Management Authority confirmed the ivory was raw and unmarked,” said NPAZ.

Although Magwere pleaded not guilty, the court found him guilty after ruling that there were no special circumstances to justify a lighter sentence.