More Than 4 000 Graduate in Skills Training Drive in Zvimba East

More than 4 200 people in Zvimba East Constituency have graduated from a vocational skills training programme run by Tonganyika Trust in what local leaders say is an effort to tackle unemployment and reduce drug and substance abuse among young people.

The graduates were trained in a range of practical courses aimed at equipping them with income-generating skills including welding, hotel and catering, cutting and designing, mortuary attendance, hairdressing, building, solar installation, information and communications technology (ICT) and dispensary assistance.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Zvimba East legislator Kudakwashe Mananzva said the programme had given young people practical tools to help them earn a living.

“We have had young people trained in various courses and as a constituency we are happy that we imparted some skills that will help them as they try to make a living,” he said.

Mananzva said the initiative was intended to empower beneficiaries with skills that could be used to establish small businesses and self-help projects.

“This training programme is important in that it will enable these youths to start self-help projects and we are happy that they now have a foundation to start the projects,” he added.

Local leaders said the programme could play a key role in addressing economic challenges faced by young people, particularly in rural communities where formal employment opportunities are limited.

Zanu-PF Youth League Secretary for Education Shepherd Marime who was guest of honour said the training was an important step towards youth empowerment.

“This training programme is important in that it will help these youths to start self-help projects,” he said, adding that the skills gained could improve livelihoods.

Councillor Tendai Gomo said the initiative had also helped empower young women, many of whom had completed vocational courses and were now in a position to start projects of their own.

“We are happy that the training has empowered young women. They have attained different skills that will help them start some projects and, more importantly, give these youths something to do,” she said.

Mrs Gomo said equipping young people with employable skills could also help reduce cases of drug and substance abuse.

“With these skills, most youths will abstain from drug and substance use and that is a plus for the constituency,” she added.

The programme comes as communities across the country continue to explore vocational training and entrepreneurship as ways of addressing youth unemployment and improving livelihoods.