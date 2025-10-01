SME’s Demand Space and Support Amid Infrastructure Woes

By Parvel H. Makona

Small business owners in Harare’s informal markets have warned that overcrowding and poor infrastructure are stifling their growth.

Entrepreneurs operating in hubs such as SiyaSo in Mbare and HighGlen say they are struggling to work in cramped poorly maintained areas that lack electricity, sanitation, security and storage facilities.

During a recent visit by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Dr Mavis Sibanda and Simeon Nikisi chair of the manufacturing cooperative union, traders voiced their frustration.

“We don’t have enough space as we work in cooperatives of different categories, including carpentry and metal work,” said one local carpenter.

Despite the challenges many businesses showcased handmade furniture, tools and clothing underlining the resilience and creativity of small-scale entrepreneurs.

Dr Sibanda urged them to apply for capital from the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation (SMEDCO) which provides financial support to qualifying businesses.

“If they meet the requirements of SMEDCO, they should be able to access the resources,” she said adding that the ministry would continue working to support small industry nationwide.

The tour concluded with a pledge to keep engaging with SMEs across the country, a move welcomed by traders who said it gave them hope their concerns were finally being heard.