JSC Rolls Out Digital Magistrates’ Courts in Masvingo and Mat. South

The Judicial Services Commission (JSC) has launched the digitalisation of 16 magistrates’ courts in Masvingo and Matabeleland South, marking what officials describe as a historic milestone in the modernisation of the country’s justice system.

The initiative, part of Phase 4.2 of the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS) aims to make courts more efficient, transparent and accessible.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) said the move would cut delays in handling cases, reduce corruption and eliminate costs associated with paper-based processes.

Court users will now be able to file cases online, track proceedings digitally, attend hearings virtually and make payments electronically.

“This transition to a digital framework is a pivotal step towards modernising our courts. The system will not only improve the speed of judicial proceedings but also provide vital data analytics that will aid in policy and decision-making,” the JSC said in a statement.

Lawyers registering on the platform must first be cleared by the Law Society of Zimbabwe, a safeguard the JSC says will help block bogus legal practitioners.

Officials added that litigants and lawyers would now receive case updates through text messages or email, reducing the need for costly travel and paperwork.

The roll-out in Masvingo and Matabeleland South follows the successful digitisation of magistrates’ courts in Mashonaland Central and Matabeleland North in July.

The JSC said it plans to extend the system to Mashonaland East and Manicaland under Phase 4.3 of the project.

The digitalisation drive is being implemented with support from key justice and law enforcement stakeholders, including the National Prosecuting Authority, Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service, the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Ministry of Justice.

“With this system, we are building a more efficient, transparent and accessible justice system for all Zimbabweans,” the JSC said.