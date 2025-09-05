Stay On Track Not On X Charamba Tells NRZ

Presidential Spokesperson and Deputy Chief Secretary George Charamba has defended the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) following public criticism and social media mockery of its trial run of the Rail Leisure train which will run between Harare and Mutare during the upcoming #Sanganai_Hlanganani_Kumbanayi Tourism Expo.

The trial run of the refurbished passenger train drew mixed reactions online with some questioning its relevance and viability in today’s transport market.

But Charamba dismissed what he described as “amateurish commentary,” insisting that the future of NRZ lies not in pricing but in delivering safety, reliability and commuter convenience.

“NRZ must ensure its fares recognise that the Mutare route is now highly intermodal: there is air, road and now rail. The primary consideration is always safety, followed by convenience and lastly, price. NRZ’s edge lies in offering overnight travel – allowing passengers to arrive in Harare or Mutare early enough to conduct their business and return in the evening,” Charamba said in a lengthy statement.

He argued that trains could outperform road transport if the railway service focused on scheduling, connectivity and commuter comfort.

“A daytime train and a nighttime train are two completely different products. If I was running NRZ, I would invest in discovering commuter needs which boil down to journey purpose and scheduling,” he said.

Charamba also emphasised the potential of rail transport to ease congestion in Harare.

He suggested that with efficient ticketing, the NRZ could undercut informal commuter operators while still working with them to distribute passengers across the city.

“Rail suffers no congestion as its way is dedicated. NRZ can really reap from the mounting traffic jams into Harare if it schedules its services and manages its ticketing well,” he said.

The country’s railways have long struggled with ageing infrastructure and underinvestment. Whether the trial service signals a meaningful turnaround for NRZ remains to be seen but Charamba insists the opportunity lies in “convenience, scale and smart scheduling” rather than competing solely on cost.