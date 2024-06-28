Strict Measures in Place for Passport Issuance Abroad, Assures Minister Mhona

The Government has promised rigorous procedures for issuing passports to citizens living abroad, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona confirmed during a Parliamentary session on Wednesday.

Minister Mhona, who was acting Leader of Government Business in Parliament, provided this assurance in response to a query from Silobela Member of Parliament Jonah Nyevera.

Nyevera raised concerns about ensuring that only genuine Zimbabwean citizens benefit from the passport issuance facility in foreign countries such as South Africa.

“What measures are in place to ensure only bonafide Zimbabwean citizens access and benefit from a facility based on foreign land?” Nyevera inquired during the question-and-answer session.

Minister Mhona addressed the question by highlighting the thorough processes involved.

“I want to assure the august House that yes, in a foreign land, we have got our embassy under the Ambassador of that respective country, where they do due diligence before issuance,” Mhona said.

He explained on the authentication procedures, highlighting that the embassies will not operate in isolation.

“In terms of our systems, the authentication of those systems, like I indicated, the Embassy will actually not be operating in isolation; they will be operating with the parent country,” Mhona added.

The assurance comes amid growing concerns about the integrity and security of passport issuance processes, particularly in foreign lands where many Zimbabweans reside.

The government’s commitment to strict measures aims to prevent fraudulent activities and ensure that only legitimate Zimbabwean citizens receive passports.

This move is part of a broader effort to tighten security and maintain the credibility of Zimbabwe’s identification documents.

