Zimbabwe Targets Tourism Revival in Berlin

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority says it is targeting to place Zimbabwe at the centre of world tourism in order to lure new arrivals into the country during the ongoing International Tourism Bourse (ITB) Berlin.

ZTA Chief Executive, Ms Winnie Muchanyuka reiterated the need for Zimbabwe to take advantage of the foundation laid by the Government to aggressively mark destination Zimbabwe in source markets.

“With the positive developments experienced in the tourism sector of late, there has never been an opportune time for Zimbabwe to reposition itself than this. It is encouraging to note that the international market is rejuvenated, ready to travel, and has renewed interest in destination Zimbabwe,” she said.

Zimbabwe’s participation at the renowned Berlin tourism showcase, this year will be supported by a robust entourage of more than 18 local tourism industry players who are keen to reposition Zimbabwe as a must-visit tourism destination in Southern Africa.

The sector is poised for growth following the positive developments in the destination. As the world recovers from the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Zimbabwe’s tourism industry has embarked on tourism recovery strategies with the aim of regaining the lost market share in varied source markets.

This has seen Minister Mangaliso Ndhlovu and his team re-engaging with international investors, the travel trade, media and the diplomatic community with a view of presenting the rebirth of Zimbabwe and the vision for a brilliant economy characterized by transparency and progressive ease of doing business.

Muchanyuka stressed her gratitude to the industry for its efforts in boldly pursuing tourism recovery. “We’re grateful to the industry for working tirelessly to reposition the destination as a must-visit. There is, however, a need for a concerted bid to continuously improve our service delivery as we seek to reclaim our glory of yesteryears,” she added.

Germany is ranked as the second-highest generator of arrivals from Europe into Zimbabwe after the United Kingdom, contributing 23 980 arrivals recorded in 2022, compared to 37 984 arrivals attained in the pre-pandemic era in 2019.

This momentum and trajectory can only be sustained by Zimbabwe’s participation at ITB Berlin and other related International travel fairs as well as investment in other market recoveries strategies such as intensified market representation, trade development, media relations, destination campaigns, advertising, events marketing and digital marketing.

The ITB is the world’s largest travel show and remains the leading global meeting place attracting the participation of more than 185 countries, 900 qualified top buyers, 10 000 exhibitors, 23 000 convention visitors and more than 165 000 private and public visitors which makes it a significant platform for Zimbabwe to advance its presence.

The platform is a must-attend event for every tourism destination striving for success as it provides a serious business platform for exchanges with top decision-makers, experts, buyers and young professionals in the tourism business.

Among the participating players are Rainbow Tourism Group, Cresta Hospitality, Wild Horizons, Victoria Falls Hotel, Zimbabwe Parks Management and Wildlife Authority and the Airports Company of Zimbabwe.

