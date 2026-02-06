The Global DNA Behind the Local Harvest: Valley Seeds’ Five-Year Strategic Leap



As Zimbabwe anticipates a remarkable harvest this season, Valley Seeds—the country’s official producer of Pioneer and Pannar-branded seeds—is marking a major milestone.

The company has secured a transformative five-year international partnership designed to cement its position as a leader in high-quality seed technology and food security.

The new contract is more than just a renewal; it is an expansion of the company’s technological “toolbox.” While Valley Seeds will continue producing trusted maize hybrids like PAN53, PAN7M-81, P3506W, and PHB30G19, the agreement is a pipeline for global innovation, opening the door to a new generation of maize and wheat varieties.

Crucially, the agreement empowers Valley Seeds to selectively licence high-performance varieties from a diverse range of international developers, creating a robust, multi-brand ecosystem designed to meet the specific climate and productivity needs of the Zimbabwean landscape.

Managing Director, Aluis Chareka notes that this international synergy allows the company to cater to a much broader range of farming needs across the country.

By integrating global genetics with local expertise, Valley Seeds ensures that the Zimbabwean farmer has access to the same calibre of innovation found in the world’s leading agricultural markets.

To maintain its uncompromising commitment to quality, Valley Seeds has made significant investments in its local infrastructure, such as the recently constructed capital – intensive seed preservation hub in Juru to enhance seed preservation, protection and scientific precision.

Furthermore, a state-of-the-art facility was commissioned in Ruwa to focus on the growing demand for climate-resilient small grains.

Beyond seeds, the company is strengthening the sector by developing a stock feed manufacturing plant and supporting the horticultural trajectory through increased vegetable seed production.

This strategic partnership also bolsters Valley Seeds’ commitment to crop diversification, which is critical for national food sovereignty.

In line with this, the company has introduced new wheat varieties namely, Limpopo and Zambezi which have already proven their worth for the Zimbabwean bread production sector.

Additionally, the company’s expansion into traditional grains such as sorghum, African Pea and millet as well as continued cotton production through its ownership of Southern Cotton Private Limited, aligns with national goals that seek to expand rural industrialisation and value addition.

With production at manufacturing plants progressing well, Commercial Director Tich Mapongah emphasises that the company is fully geared to meet local market demands. By leveraging 30 years of climate and topography data, Valley Seeds is “localising” international science to ensure that every seed is optimised for Zimbabwe’s unique environment.

“With the combination of favourable weather conditions and a solidified partnership, Valley Seeds is poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing food production,” says Chareka. As the nation moves toward its 2030 goals, Valley Seeds stands as a testament to what is possible when local passion meets international precision.