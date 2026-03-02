Thousands Walk Free as Gvt Grants Amnesty to Rehabilitated Prisoners

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Thousands of prisoners across Zimbabwe have begun regaining their freedom after President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa granted clemency under Clemency Order No. 1 of 2026, targeting inmates considered vulnerable or successfully rehabilitated.

The amnesty, announced by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi will see 4 305 inmates benefit from early release as part of efforts to promote rehabilitation and ease overcrowding in correctional facilities.

Addressing journalists in Harare, Ziyambi said the presidential pardon reflects a shift towards restorative justice within Zimbabwe’s prison system.

“It is my distinct honour and duty to inform the nation that His Excellency, the President, has granted a general amnesty to specific categories of convicted inmates,” he said.

According to authorities, the beneficiaries include convicted female prisoners excluding serious offences, juveniles under the age of 18 elderly inmates aged 60 and above, prisoners serving sentences of 48 months or less as well as terminally ill inmates and those living with physical or visual disabilities.

Prisoners housed in Open Prisons and inmates who have served at least 20 years of their sentences, including those whose death penalties were previously commuted, also qualify under the clemency order.

Following a nationwide audit conducted by the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) officials confirmed that 223 women and 4 082 men met the requirements for release.

Of these, 3 978 inmates are being freed immediately while 327 others will be released in phases.

“The nation should note that the release of the 3 978 immediate beneficiaries begins today,” Ziyambi said.

The minister stressed that individuals convicted of grave offences including murder, armed robbery, rape, treason, human trafficking and public violence are excluded from the amnesty.

He said the clemency programme does not minimise criminal wrongdoing but recognises the possibility of reform.

“The amnesty is not a dismissal of the gravity of the crimes committed, but an acknowledgment of the capacity for human reform,” Ziyambi said.

Authorities have appealed to communities, families and employers to support reintegration efforts as former inmates return home.

“I call upon all Zimbabweans, families, community leaders and the private sector to receive these individuals with grace,” the minister added.

Addressing those released, Ziyambi urged beneficiaries to use the opportunity responsibly.

“To the beneficiaries, His Excellency has extended a hand of mercy. Use this opportunity to contribute positively to the development of our great nation as we work towards Vision 2030.”

The government says the clemency initiative is intended to transform correctional facilities into centres of rehabilitation while giving reformed offenders a second chance to rebuild their lives.