Two Returnees From India Test Positive To COVID-19

The government has recorded an increase of COVID-19 active cases amid fears that the Indian variant is now in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care daily update, of the 25 cases reported yesterday, 23 were local transmissions while two were returnees from India.

“By 3PM yesterday, there were 13 people who were hospitalized and two of them were admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while six had mild to moderate symptoms.

The country also reported three more Covid-19 related deaths and 25 new cases, bringing the cumulative total number of cases to 38 491 , 36 286 recoveries and 1 582 deaths.

“The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 559 875 people having been vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday. Nine new recoveries were reported and the national recovery rate stands at 94,3 percent and active cases go up to 623 yesterday.”

India has reported at least 23,703,600 COVID-19 cases while 258,317 people succumbed to the respiratory disease.