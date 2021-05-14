Misred Launches Book

Popular radio and television personality, Misred, real name Samantha Musa has announced that she will be launching a book titled ‘Be Faithful To Your Happiness’ on 18 May 2021.

Samantha made the announcement at her private birthday party held in Harare on Sunday to celebrate her 32nd birthday.

To help make the announcement was poet and broadcaster, So Profound who said that the book will be available for purchase on her website www.imisred.com and in stores around Zimbabwe.

Speaking about the book Musa said, “The book is a journey on how I moved from cheating to being faithful to my happiness. In that journey, I learnt that happiness is an inside job and not a feeling or event. When I was going through many trials including sickness and couldn’t share with anyone I found solace in writing. I would find myself writing every time and that is how the book was birthed.”

MisRed is arguably one of the most sought after media personalities in Zimbabwe with a career spanning over 8 years. She started her journey in radio as a co-host on ZiFM Stereo’s breakfast show in 2013. She currently hosts the afternoon drive show (The Rush) on the same station.