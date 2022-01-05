Two Women Nabbed for Smuggling Mbanje, 41Kg Recovered

Two women from Mutare and Epworth have been nabbed for illegal possession of mbanje/marijuana weighing 20kg and 21kg respectively.

According to the police, “Detectives in Harare acted on a tip off and arrested Patricia Munyengeri (38) at her house in Epworth for unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs. The suspect was found in possession of 13 bags of loose dagga weighing 20kg”.

In another related case, another woman was nabbed in Mutare on 31 December 2021 after being found in possession of marijuana.

“Detectives in Mutare who were on patrol along Mutare –Chimanimani Road arrested Chenal Mukungatu (34) for illegal possession of 21kg of dagga along Dangamvura Link Road,” the police said.

Meanwhile, the police in Harare arrested Jennifer Mahachi (28) for possession of unregistered medicines for sale.

The suspect was found in possession of 50 x 100 mls of Broncleer syrup.