Tight Security Alert for Easter and Independence: Police

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says it is tightening security measures across the country ahead of the Easter holidays and the country’s 46th lndependence Day with more roadblocks, patrols and stop-and-search operations planned.

Speaking to journalists, Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba said the measures come as large numbers of people are expected to travel across Zimbabwe for church services, family gatherings and Independence Day commemorations.

“The Easter holiday period is characterised by increased movement of people across the country to attend church services, family gatherings and independence day commemorations,” he said.

Police commands in all provinces have been instructed to put in place what Mutamba described as “comprehensive security arrangements” at national, provincial and district level.

He said officers would remain on high alert throughout the holiday period.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police will conduct roadblocks, stop-and-search operations and patrols to maintain law and order throughout the holidays,” he added.

Motorists have also been urged to observe traffic laws and prioritise road safety with the police warning against the use of unregistered or unroadworthy vehicles.

Mutamba said vehicles without number plates or those operating without proper registration would not be allowed on the roads while drivers using illegal equipment such as blue lights and beacon lights would face arrest and prosecution.

The public has been encouraged to cooperate with officers as authorities work to ensure a safe and orderly Easter and Independence holiday period.