ZIFA Unfazed As Impasse With SRC Rages On

The suspended Felton Kamambo led ZIFA board says it is unfazed by calls for an Emergency General Meeting (EGM) by purported councilors saying the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) is the brains behind the meeting.

“ZIFA wishes to inform the Nation that the SRC had by end of day on 3rd of January 2022 not removed their illegal suspension as prescribed by FIFA in their letter of 21 December 2021.

“Instead and interestingly, the board has seen a yet to be verified and from an unknown source, a purported request for an EGM from allegedly 27 ZIFA Congress Delegates whose agenda is to among other things prefer some charges and possibly revocation if found guilty to the ZIFA Executive Committee.

“The ZIFA Executive Committee is therefore unfazed with any side shows whose origins are the SRC but laced as legitimate request for EGM. Just how the alleged Delegates expect the Board to hold the meeting when SRC insist they are suspended is a puzzle only them and SRC know and shall be effectively dealt with,” said the suspended ZIFA board in a statement.

The board said it has no fears should due process be followed for the conduct of the emergency meeting.

“While the ZIFA Executive Committee has no qualms with any constitutionally provided for process and will easily dispense with the so called charge sheets, it is the nature of the alleged charges most which are identical to the SRC allegations and which have to date not been substantiated and led to FIFA dismissing the SRC inspired suspension, that raises suspicion.

“Equally worrying is the timing of the so called request for an EGM, prior to threats by the SRC to suspend some ZIFA Congress Delegates through their “show cause order” the previous week and some clandestine meetings that have been taking place between the SRC and some of the ZIFA Congress Delegates.

“The ZIFA Executive Committee would like to assure the Nation that due process as is provided for in our statutes shall holistically be followed in following the EGM request once this has been verified as legitimate. The board is therefore not at all worried on the request and would rather focus much on the elephant in the room which are illegal interferences from the SRC,” read the statement

The board added “While the EGM request shall be addressed the board however still fears and reasonably so for an imminent ban by FIFA upon our Country due to SRC’s illegal suspension. The current shenanigans may only add paraffin to water instead of the intended results as intended by the few who are being misled or coerced into thinking false allegations will all of a sudden turn to truth and stick.”