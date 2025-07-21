Agroecology: A Key to Food Sovereignty in Africa

By Lovejoy Mutongwiza in Addis Ababa

Across Africa, agroecology is emerging as a transformative force, offering sustainable solutions for food security and sovereignty. This ecological approach not only nurtures the land but also empowers communities to reclaim control over their food systems.

By integrating indigenous knowledge with modern ecological practices, agroecology has the potential to revitalise Africa’s agricultural sector while addressing the pressing challenges of climate change and food insecurity.

To this end, a workshop to train journalists and media personnel from across Africa.The workshop runs from July 21-25 and has drawn participants from countries including Zimbabwe, Uganda, Cameroon, South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, and the United States, among others. It is themed “Reshaping the Narrative: Journalists Training on African Agroecological Entrepreneurship and Territorial Markets for African Food Sovereignty.”

“The meeting aims to promote dialogue on African food heritage, agroecology, and policy transformation for food sovereignty,” said Hanna Abebe Demissie, Special Advisor in Ethiopia. This initiative aligns with Ethiopia’s commitment to sustainable food systems and regional cooperation.

Agroecology and Territorial Markets (TMs) are often marginalised in African agriculture but offer significant ecological and economic benefits. “Recent evidence from Zimbabwe, Ghana, and Tunisia proves agroecological enterprises are meeting market demands,” said an expert at the event. Consumers are also willing to pay more for agroecological products, with 62% expressing readiness to pay a premium.

“Territorial markets support food sovereignty by connecting small-scale farmers directly with consumers,” said Misheck Nyirongo, Executive Director of Khumbilo Agroecology. These markets offer diverse, seasonal, and nutritious foods, decentralising control and allowing communities to take charge of what they grow and eat.

As global aid cuts impact food distribution, Africa’s agroecological models are gaining attention. With climate change exacerbating food insecurity, agroecology offers a sustainable path to food sovereignty and resilience for African nations.