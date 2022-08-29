UNICEF Partners MSU To Promote Children’s Rights

The Midlands State University (MSU) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Zimbabwe last week signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for collaboration on research, technical exchange and advocacy to further the rights of children and adolescents in Zimbabwe.

Speaking at the Singing Ceremony, UNICEF Representative in Zimbabwe Dr. Tajudeen Oyewale said, the aim of the (MoU) is to provide a platform for cooperation and foster friendly cooperation that promote the rights of children.

“This agreement marks the beginning of a long-term partnership. For us to quickly put this in place, we need to transition from commitment to action, l’m hungry for key results that we can achieve, I really want the technical team to now go back and come up with areas that we can start with, to make this partnership work,” he added.

MSU Vice Chancellor, Professor Victor Ngonidzashe Muzvidziwa highlighted that they valued partnerships that prioritise children’s rights in Zimbabwe.

“On behalf of MSU, the signing of this MoU is unique because partnerships with UN agencies will see the university participate in achieving the 2022-2026 Zimbabwe UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework.

“No one will be left behind since MSU is part of the solution in the fulfillment of the government of Zimbabwe’s National Development Agenda,” said Muzvidziwa.

He added that, UNICEF Zimbabwe and MSU’s knowledge and capacities will be strengthened to analyse, advocate and influence policy and legislative environment for improved investments in children and adolescents in Zimbabwe.

“This partnership will foster strong and closer cooperation in the design and implementation of research and evidence-generation programs to further strengthen the capacities of policymakers in addressing children’s issues,” he said.

