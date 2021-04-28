Opposition leader, Herbert Chamuka says his party, the Ideas Party of Democracy, and its legion of supporters are not enemies of the state and are ready to collaborate with the ruling party to bring about economic and social change to the country.

Speaking to 263Chat from his base in South Africa, Chamuka said this is in response to the recent interactions between his party leadership in Mashonaland West Province and the police following plans to host his birthday party in the province.

“We are not Mnangagwa’s enemies or against the ruling party. As IPD, we work closely with the government led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa but we want free and fair elections in 2023 which will bring about the much-needed change.

We want a government that will create employment for the youths, they are the backbone of the economy. Hence we are saying our party is the ideal solution to most problems bedevilling the country.

“Our Mashonaland West Provincial Chairperson, Ngoni Masava, was called by the Police in Makonde and he was questioned about our party’s intentions. We had planned to host my birthday party, a small celebration and we notified them but they dismissed our appeal. We have since cancelled the celebrations and we will make another request soon,” he said.

The government has been discouraging the holding of parties and large gatherings in order to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

Zimbabwe has had 38 164 confirmed cases, including 35 480 recoveries and 1 565 deaths. To date, a total of 370 676 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Information Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa announced yesterday that 17 727 arrests were made countrywide last week for flouting the various lockdown regulations, bringing the total arrested so far to 607 386 since March 2020.

Chamuka , however, urged his supporters to collaborate with the police when conducting party business.

“We are urging that when we are holding meetings, they should apply to the police and get clearance. We urge all our party members to remain united in working toward our victory in 2023. We should unite and desist from demonstration or any criminal activities that will result in them getting arrested,” he added.