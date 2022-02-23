Woman Loses Car to Strangers At Mashwede Night Club

A Harare woman lost her car to two strangers after she knocked off during a partying night at Mashwede club.

The court heard that the woman, (name withheld) went to Mashwede club for a nice time when she was approached by a man who offered her a glass of wine.

However, the night did no end well for her after she knocked off and woke up to find her car vanished.

Two men Tatenda Machisa (25) and Learnmore Ushe (21) were later arrested and appeared before Harare Magistrate Yeukai Nzuda facing allegations of theft of trusted property.

The two were remanded in custody to March 8 for bail application.

Circumstances surrounding are that on February 19 at around 2100 hours, the complainant was driving her motor vehicle a Nissan March and parked at Mashwede night club along High Glen road.

It is further alleged that the complainant was approached by an unknown man who offered her a glass of wine.

While the two were clubbing, the complainant got drunk and gave Machisa her car keys and her cellphone for safekeeping.

A moment later she fell asleep.

The court heard that around 0200 hours the following day, Machisa hired a Honda fit for complainant to be driven home while he gave Ushe the complainant’s car keys.

Ushe drove to an unknown destination.

Machisa went with complainant to her place of residence in the hired Honda Fit. On the same date at around 0600 hours, complainant woke up and found herself at home with both accused persons who told her that her motor vehicle had been stolen.

The complainant reported the matter to the police and investigations recovered a video footage of both accused persons driving the complainant car leading to their apprehension.

Lynnet Gwarisa appeared for the state.