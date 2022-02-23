Mliswa Calls For SADC Action On Escalating Robberies Cases

Independent Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has called on the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) organ on security chaired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to deal with armed robberies which have become a menace in the region.

Mliswa’s remarks come in the wake of a deadly foiled cash in transit robbery in Johannesburg, South Africa on Monday where eight suspects were gunned down.

The suspects are said to have fired at a police chopper and wounded one of the pilots, forcing police to shoot back.

In a tweet, the outspoken Member of Parliament said the country cannot remain silent while crimes escalate especially where Zimbabweans are involved.

“We cannot continue to keep quiet about the crime rate in South Africa (SA) where Zimbabweans are being implicated. The rate has gone up and it doesn’t do us any good with those governments. Regionally the crime rate involving armed robbers has also increased and now requires a holistic approach. The SADC organ on security should deal with these armed robbers. Expert teams should be organised to deal with these robbers across borders,” said Mliswa.

Responding to Mliswa’s tweet, Journalist-cum-political activist Hopewell Chin’ono said the regional bloc should deal with the crisis that was brought about by the ruling Zanu PF party.

“The high crime rate by some Zimbabweans in South Africa is a manifestation of the political crisis in Zimbabwe. The immigration is caused by lack of opportunities home,” said Chin’ono

Some Zimbabweans have been forced out of the country due to a deteriorating economy with some resorting to criminal activities in neighbouring countries especially South Africa.

In recent times the country has witnessed an increase in robbery cases with police launching several operations to curb criminal activities.