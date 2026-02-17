Women’s Groups Raise Alarm Over New Constitutional Amendment Bill

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Women’s rights organisations under the Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) have expressed concern over the gazetting of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.3) Bill, 2026 warning that it could have far-reaching consequences for women across the country.

In a statement, the coalition said it had gravely noted the publication of the Bill and was closely examining its possible impact on constitutional protections for women.

“Women’s Rights Organizations collectively under the Umbrella of the Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) gravely note the gazetting of the constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.3) Bill, 2026,” the statement reads.

The coalition said the proposed changes include several amendments that could affect women’s status and rights, stressing that women make up the majority of Zimbabwe’s population.

“The Bill contains a raft of constitutional amendments with significant implications on women as citizens of Zimbabwe,” the organisation said adding that women constitute 52 percent of the population.

The groups warned that the changes could weaken existing safeguards and reshape the country’s constitutional framework.

“The proposed amendment signal a drastic overhaul of the progressive and prescriptive Constitutional order,” the statement said.

They said any changes to the Constitution risk undermining protections for women and girls.

“Any alterations to Zimbabwe’s celebrated Constitution place in jeopardy the provisions and protections of women and girls’ rights in Zimbabwe,” the coalition said.

WCoZ said its wide network of members is now actively studying the proposed amendments.

“The mass and breadth of our membership, representing women and girls, is seized with the amendments and is engaging accordingly,” the statement added.

The coalition has not yet said what specific changes it is seeking but says it will continue to monitor developments as the Bill moves through the legislative process.