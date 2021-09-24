Women rights groups have castigated Vice President Constantino Chiwenga over his alleged abuse of state institutions to to settle personal challenges with estranged wife Marry.

Chiwenga and Marry are embroiled in a very acrimonious divorce process at the High Court and have in the process washed dirty their linen in public.

In a joint statement, the organizations namely Women’s Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence (WALPE), Economic Justice for Women Project( EJWP), CHITREST, Female Prisoners Support Trust and Rural Young Women Support Network whilst acknowledging that it is a private matter, urged Chiwenga to stop using state institutions to settle private matters.

“As women’s rights organisations we are concerned and worried at the ongoing saga involving the Vice President Dr CGN Chiwenga and his wife Mary Chiwenga. We note that private matters such as divorce should remain within the realm of private life, it is equally important that parties involved treat these issues as such. It would be worrisome if parties used their proximity to State institutions to push these to settle personal challenges with their spouses,” read the statement.

The visibly sick Marry Chiwenga is facing a litany of charges ranging from attempted murder, money laundering and assault and has been attending court on a hospital bed for several months now.

The women’s organizations appealed to the Vice President to allow her to get specialized treatment from outside the country.

“Marry Chiwenga is visibly unwell and in need of medical attention which may not be readily available in this country. It is therefore in the best interest of her right to life that at minimum she goes for treatment.

“Further, we appeal to the Honourable Vice President CGN Chiwenga to allow Mary Chiwenga access to their children. As women, some of us being mothers, we understand the pain of being separated from children hence our call for the couple to find common ground where they can share in the growth of their kids,” said the pressure groups.