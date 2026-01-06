Young Rapper Giving Voice to Zimbabwe’s Streets



By Kudzaiishe Zvaguma

A new generation of Zimbabwean hip-hop artists is beginning to find its voice, and among them is Gareth4L, a rising talent whose music blends personal storytelling with hard-hitting social commentary.



Gareth4L says his love for music began early. “Music has always been something I loved doing. I have had a passion for it since I was young.” he said

He was drawn to hip-hop, he adds, because of its power to tell stories and deliver messages that reflect everyday realities.

His influences are wide-ranging. International R&B star Chris Brown and Zimbabwean music heavyweight Jah Prayzah have both shaped his musical outlook.

Songs such as Brown’s Don’t Judge Me and Jah Prayzah’s Chekeche helped him appreciate music’s emotional depth.

“Don’t Judge Me is about a young man being judged by society. It reminded me that no matter the judgement, you can still achieve what you set your mind to.” Gareth4L said

That blend of global inspiration and local experience is evident in his work. In 2025, he released his debut EP, O4, a four-track project marking a significant step in his artistic journey.

Produced by Lemonade, the EP features collaborations with Lazy AC, Kalile and Shady Boy. “It was really exciting,” he says.

He added “I met artists who inspired me, challenged me and helped me improve.”

Tracks such as Sunway, Diplomacy Ghana, You (Heartbreak in Winter) and Summer Vibes highlight his lyrical range and narrative style.

Among them, Diplomacy Ghana stands out for its focus on social issues including drug abuse, unemployment and the struggles faced by young people in Zimbabwe.

“It’s a deep track. It speaks about street kids and young men trying to survive.” he said

Gareth4L hopes his music will spark conversation and raise awareness, and he is currently working on a music video for the song to expand its reach.

Looking ahead, the artist says he is focused on growth.

New collaborations are already in the pipeline including a track titled Ghetto Hustler with Lazy AC, while he also hopes to work with established artists such as 4CT and Sun.

“I’m still planning, but I want to release my debut album in the next two years.” he says

With a raw sound and a message rooted in lived experience, Gareth4L is positioning himself as one of the emerging voices shaping local evolving hip-hop scene.