ZAA, World Remit Honor 5 Zimbabweans For Contributions to Education

Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) has partnered with global fintech company WorldRemit, to honor five outstanding contributors towards the education sector in Zimbabwe at the upcoming ZAA UK 10th Anniversary Awards, hosted at The Mayfair Hotel on Saturday, 11th September.

The ZAA Education Impact Award in association with WorldRemit, will be presented to Linda Satimburwa, Makomborero, SHE founder Mayda Mapondera, Nomsah Nekevane and Portia Kumalo in recognition of their work to improve education opportunities for communities.

The honorary awards are spotlighting people who have worked tirelessly to help improve the education sector through various initiatives, in different capacities through mobilization as well as using personal resources.

The education sector in Zimbabwe has been dogged by various challenges over the years including shortages of learning resources for some marginalized communities and students.

Linda Satimburwa is the founder of Global Hand of Hope International and has sponsored over 5000 schoolchildren in Zimbabwe over the years, among other donations for co-curricular activities.

Portia Kumalo is the founder of ambulance fleet, Rubatsiro Emergency Medical Services and is a renowned community champion who has taken part in various education based solutions and initiatives in Zimbabwe.

Mayda Mapondera is the head of the Secure Hope Empowered (SHE) foundation and actively works in mobilizing assistance and empowering underprivileged scholars in Zimbabwe, among other contributions to education.

The ZAA and WorldRemit partnership sees the two organizations renew their alliance as they continue to work towards promoting, supporting and recognizing community-based initiatives.

WorldRemit is a leading global payments company that provides international money transfer and remittance services in 130 countries and over 70 currencies. The company is heavily involved in community projects and has partnered with the ZAA as global partner, in recent years, recognizing and honoring outstanding individuals and organizations.