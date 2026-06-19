Scores Graduate from Zimplats–Gwebi Farmer Initiative

Over sixty farmers from Mhondoro-Ngezi and Chegutu districts graduated from the Zimplats–Gwebi Farmer Training Programme yesterday, bringing the beneficiaries to 200 since the initiative was launched in 2022.

The programme, implemented in partnership with Gwebi Agricultural College and the Department of Agricultural Extension Services (Agritex) under the Ministry of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Water Resources Development, is part of Zimplats’ investment strategy which focuses on education and skills development, community wellbeing, local enterprise development and infrastructure development.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony at Gwebi Agricultural College, Zimplats head of corporate affairs Hama Saburi said the week-long residential training programme was a demonstration of the company’s commitment to practical and sustainable community development.

“Empowering communities begins with investing in people. Through this programme, we are equipping farmers with the knowledge and skills required to improve agricultural productivity, strengthen food security and build greater economic resilience within our communities,” said Saburi adding that graduates are expected to apply the knowledge gained and share best practices with fellow farmers so as to extend the programme’s impact beyond direct beneficiaries.

“The programme equips farmers with practical, relevant knowledge in modern farming methods, crop production, livestock management, agribusiness principles, and sustainable agricultural practices.

“These are not merely theoretical concepts; they are tools that accompany every graduate back to their communities and are applied in fields, households, small enterprises, and, ultimately, in shaping the futures of families across our communities.”

Saburi acknowledged the invaluable contribution by Gwebi Agricultural College, Agritex, local leadership and government stakeholders in the successful implementation of the programme that was created to strengthen agricultural capacity among farmers in the Mhondoro-Ngezi and Chegutu districts.

“It is also an opportunity to reflect on the impact that can be achieved when communities, educational institutions, and the private sector work together towards a common goal,” he said.