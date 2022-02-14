ZEC Dismisses Rigging Allegations

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has dismissed allegations that it has tempered with the voters’ roll ahead of the March 26 by-elections.

A social media activist group had claimed that the Commission had moved 170 000 voters from their original constituencies and wards ahead of the by-elections.

In a statement, ZEC said the allegations were meant to weaken public confidence and the country’s electoral process as well as tarnish the image of the Commission.

“The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission would like to dismiss allegations of rigging purportedly exposed by an analysis of a national voters’ roll requested by a political party as pure malice bent on diminishing the public’s confidence on the voters’ roll and the country’s electoral processes. The so-called analyses bang posted on social media platforms are clearly targeted at confusing the electorate and tarnishing the image of the Commission.

“Please note that voter registration and the maintenance of the voters’ roll is a continuous process in terms of section 17A of the Electoral Act. Thus, the removal of deceased voters, duplicates and other malcontents is a continuous exercise necessary for the update of the voters roll in an effort to keep it accurate, complete and current,” the Commission said

The voters’ roll, ZEC said flows efficiently unless it is closed for an election as in the case of the impending by-elections.

“The state of the voters roll is always very fluid save for cases where it is deemed closed for purposes of an election in terms of sections 26A and 121A of the Electoral Act, as the case may be, and in this instance, for wards and constituencies being contested on the 26 March, 2022 by-elections whose voters rolls have already been closed and compiled.

“Regarding allegations of too many transfers, the public is hereby informed that the Electoral Law permits any voter who has become resident in another constituency or ward to transfer their registration to that constituency or ward upon production of their prod of identity and requisite residence documents.

“It is incumbent upon registered voters resident in that constituency or ward to object to the new registration if they feel that that is not the case ZEC has no authority to deny a voter his or her right to transfer,” ZEC added.