Travel Agency Company Ventures Into Wine Tourism

An international travel agency company formed by a Zimbabwean based in Belgium has ventured into a unique type of Tourism – Wine tourism.

Farai Chabvamuperu who owns Skyborne Travel Agency, says his company incubated the Mutupo wine initiative as a way to promote Africa’s rich culture.

“Mutupo wine collection is a brand that recognizes our culture and wants to merge it with luxury lifestyle. Fine dining and nice wine is a sign of a good life and knowing how we take pride in our totems, it is easy to see the opportunity to bring this to market,” Chabvamuperu said

He said there is elegance in the wines industry and says that this initiative is a vehicle to stamp Africa’s culture across the globe.

“Imagine Chihera sipping on the Chihera edition, Soko on the Soko edition while one enjoys life. There is elegance and opulence in this industry that we want to build on, the foundation is our roots. This can in turn be used as a vehicle to stamp our identity even across borders.

“I also encourage upstarts to have a clear vision, a clear goal, a good team and understand why they are in the industry. We do it because we love African beauty and we want to share it, ” he said.

Skyborne Travel Agency’s media liaison officer, Best Masinire, confirmed the brand Mutupo launch on the 19th of February at Utano restaurant in Avondale through an event dubbed Valentines Games Night Dinner.

“We will be launching Mutupo wines on the 19th and we are going to have the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality as the guest of honour. There’s going to be lots of entertainment and fun at the dinner as we will have artists like Takura, Nyasha David, DJ Made her believe and many more.

“We have also roped in the 2021 Mr Zimbabwe winner Nkosinathi Ncube as our brand ambassador and he and his team are doing a lot of work to ensure that the event is a success. The event is about us giving to the people what they are proud of – their totems, their heritage,” Masinire said

The launch of the Mutupo wine at a time the tourism industry has been negatively impacted by the Covid 19 pandemic leading many companies in the sector to go officeless and operate online to minimise costs.