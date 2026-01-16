African Civil Society Condemns Internet Shutdown During Uganda Election

Bobi Wine (right) is the closest challenger of President Yoweri Museveni (left) [File: Reuters]

Leading African civil society organisations, social movements and content creators stand in unequivocal solidarity with the people of Uganda following the January 15th Presidential Election, which took place under a nationwide internet shutdown imposed by authorities days before voting began.

This deliberate blackout, maintained throughout voting and into the day after severely restricted access to essential information, communication, and independent reporting at a moment when transparent civic engagement is most critical.

The shutdown was justified by the government as a measure to curb misinformation, but its impact has obstructed fundamental rights to expression and open participation in democratic processes.

On election day, polling was marked by significant logistical challenges and delays in many constituencies.

Several polling stations did not open on time because of alleged “technical challenges,” including malfunctioning biometric voter identification equipment and late delivery of materials, forcing electoral officials to revert to paper records.

These problems resulted in extended voting hours and raised legitimate concerns about disenfranchisement and the fairness of the process.

Opposition figures, including Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, widely known as Bobi Wine, publicly criticized the electoral process, alleging ballot stuffing, arrests of party agents, and intimidation of supporters.

Amid the shutdown, reports emerged suggesting opposition officials were detained or prevented from monitoring the vote effectively, further deepening fears of a compromised electoral environment.

The continuation of the internet shutdown into the post-voting period not only impedes transparency, including the ability of citizens to receive accurate information about results and developments but also raises profound concerns about digital rights and civic freedoms.

Free access to communication tools is fundamental to verifying results, countering misinformation, and empowering citizens to engage with processes that determine their collective future.

African civil society calls on the Government of Uganda to immediately restore full internet access and ensure that all Ugandans can freely communicate, share information, and participate in public discourse as vote counts proceed and results are announced.

We further urge authorities to guarantee the safety of human rights defenders, journalists, election monitors, and all citizens seeking to observe and report on the post-election period without fear of repression.

Magamba Network’s Digital Democracy Africa Officer, Kudzayi Zvinavashe said “Democracy cannot be exercised in silence. Shutting down the internet during elections is a direct attack on transparency and the will of the people. Ugandans deserve to choose their future freely, openly, and without fear or digital repression”

Democracy thrives on openness, accountability, and the unfettered flow of information.

Elections held in the dark whether literal or figurative risk eroding public trust and undermining the will of the people.

As the African civic community, we remain committed to defending digital rights, civic space, and democratic integrity across the region, and we continue to stand with the people of Uganda in their pursuit of a free, fair and inclusive political process.