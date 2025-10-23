ZIFA Sack Coach Michael Nees After Disappointing World Cup Qualifying Run

By Elishamai Alouis Ziumbwa

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has dismissed national team coach Michael Nees after a string of poor results in the World Cup qualifying campaign.

The decision, announced on Wednesday, was made by ZIFA’s executive committee led by president Nqobile Magwizi.

In a statement, the association thanked the German coach for his “efforts and contributions” to Zimbabwean football, saying his “dedication to the game and service to national structures” were appreciated.

“ZIFA remains firmly committed to strengthening its technical development programmes and ensuring continued progress in all areas of the game in line with its reform and restructuring agenda,” the statement added.

The governing body said details about the transition process and interim coaching arrangements would be announced in the coming days.

Nees, who was appointed in July 2024, oversaw two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and six World Cup qualifiers during which the Warriors recorded four draws and four defeats.