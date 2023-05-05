Zim Begins Preps For Osaka 2025 Expo

Zimbabwe is gearing up for the Expo 2025 Osaka, a global event that will showcase the country’s potential for economic growth and development.

The expo, which will take place in Osaka, Japan from April 13 to October 13, 2025, is expected to attract around 28 million visitors and 150 participating countries.

The theme of the expo is “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”, which calls for innovative solutions to the challenges facing humanity in the 21st century. Zimbabwe hopes to use this platform to promote its investment opportunities in various sectors such as agriculture, mining, tourism, manufacturing and technology.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador James Manzou, said that Zimbabwe’s participation at the expo aligns with the Government’s policy of engagement and re-engagement with the international community. He said that Zimbabwe aims to improve its relations and foster economic growth with the main goal of improving the living standards of its citizens.

He added that it was fitting that the expo would be held on Japan’s main island of Honshu, which is home to major cities and cultural heritage sites. He said that Zimbabwe would also showcase its rich and diverse culture, including its traditional foods, dress and music.

The Government has appointed ZimTrade chief executive Allan Majuru as the Commissioner-General for Expo 2025 Osaka.

Majuru has extensive experience organizing international trade missions for Zimbabwe over the past five years.

Majuru said that Zimbabwe’s participation in the expo would be a multi-stakeholder approach involving the public and private sectors. He said that six subcommittees have been set up to assist in planning and logistics for the event.

He also outlined some of the expected outcomes from the expo, such as an increase in tourist arrivals by 15% per annum, an increase in trade deals by 10% annually, an increase in registered investment deals by 10% annually, and an improved Brand Zimbabwe value.

The Japanese ambassador to Zimbabwe, Satoshi Tanaka, said that the expo aims to create an innovative setting where everyone would work together. He said that Japan would provide financial and technical support to 80 to 100 countries, especially developing ones, to participate in the expo.

He said that Japan and Zimbabwe have a long history of friendship and cooperation and that he hopes the expo would strengthen their ties further.

