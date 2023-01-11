Address Concerns Raised By Stakeholders, ZEC Told

Elections advocacy group, the Election Resource Centre has called on the electoral mother body Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to address concerns raised by stakeholders over the draft delimitation report presented in Parliament last Friday.

Political parties and analysts have raised concerns over the report citing that it had an influence on boundaries of constituencies which are tilted in favour of the ruling Zanu PF party.

In a statement, ERC said the failure to adequately address the issues raised may result in the contestation of the report thereby affecting the 2023 general elections.

“While the report has generally resulted in a more equitable distribution of voters across the 210 constituencies in Zimbabwe, the ERC notes concerns raised by stakeholders on the report. Main concerns being the calculation of the allowable ‘variance’ for the number of registered voters per constituency and ward. The alleged erroneous methodology used to calculate the variance potentially discredits the delimitation process.

“The ERC urges the Commission to address the concerns raised by stakeholders. The failure to adequately address the issues raised may result in the final delimitation report being contested and thus affecting its use for the 2023 Harmonised Elections. A return to the pre-existing 2007/2008 boundaries goes against the principles of the equality of the vote as the boundaries of the current constituencies and wards are grossly unequal. Inclusivity and transparency in addressing the concerns raised will ensure buy-in of all relevant stakeholders.

“Given the short time remaining for the delimitation report to be adopted for the 2023 Harmonised Election. ERC calls on all significant stakeholders, in particular the Electoral Commission, Parliament, and Political Parties, to step up, address the issues brought up, and carry out their mandates,” ERC said

The advocacy group said electoral body is expected to ensure maximum transparency of the procedures and their outcome and this is vital to guarantee the credibility of the electoral process, secure the confidence of the voters and respect the aspirations of the Constitution.

