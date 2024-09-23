In a high-profile meeting aimed at strengthening UAE-China business relations, Shaji Ul Mulk, a UAE-based businessman and key player behind Zimbabwe’s Cyber City project, emerged as a central figure in facilitating and securing a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ajman government and China National Electric Engineering Co., Ltd. (CNEEC), a subsidiary of the Chinese state-owned Sinomach group.

The meeting, held at the Emiri Diwan in Ajman, saw His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and Zhang Xiaolun, Chairman of Sinomach, discuss critical infrastructure and manufacturing investments valued at approximately 5 billion dirhams.

The MoU aims to boost Ajman’s economic prospects by attracting international investors and modernizing its infrastructure.

Mulk, who acted as a local strategic partner for CNEEC, played a pivotal role in brokering the deal.

His efforts were seen as instrumental in navigating the complexities of international business, fostering partnerships that are expected to spur economic growth both in the UAE and abroad.

“This agreement marks a significant step in creating global partnerships that foster sustainable economic growth,” Mulk commented.

“It’s about building bridges for innovation and progress, not only in Ajman but also in emerging markets like Zimbabwe.”

Mulk’s involvement in Ajman’s development mirrors his work in Zimbabwe, where he is spearheading the transformative Zimbabwe Cyber City initiative.

This multi-billion-dollar project is set to revolutionize the country’s digital infrastructure, positioning Zimbabwe as a major hub for technology and innovation in Africa.

Both Sheikh Ammar and Zhang Xiaolun expressed optimism about future collaborations, underscoring Ajman’s strategic location, modern infrastructure, and business-friendly policies as key attractions for international companies.

