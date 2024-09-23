Eat n Lick Co-Founder Musabayana Named Chartered Governance Professional of the Year

In a celebration of excellence in governance and entrepreneurship, Mrs. Tsitsi Musabayana, co-founder and managing director of the popular Eat n Lick fast food outlets, has been awarded the prestigious Chartered Governance Professional of the Year for 2023.

The accolade was presented during a formal dinner concluding the Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute in Zimbabwe’s annual conference last Friday.

The award was announced by Lovemore Gomera, chief executive and secretary of CGI Zimbabwe, who highlighted Mrs. Musabayana’s remarkable impact on the industry.

“A dynamic managing director with over a decade of leadership experience across diverse sectors in agriculture, bakery, fast food and security, she has spearheaded development and execution of a comprehensive backward integration strategy, significantly expanding business capital and driving substantial revenue growth within two years. She has initiated cross-functional collaboration to improve supply chain efficiency, resulting in substantial monthly procurement cost saving,” Dr. Gomera said

Reflecting on her journey, Mrs. Musabayana shared her beginnings in 2007 when she launched a bakery in Chinhoyi.

In 2014, she and her husband, Isiah, expanded their venture to include a family restaurant, serving beloved fast food items like chicken and chips and burgers.

“From that small beginning, the business has expanded to include 20 Eat n Lick take-away restaurants in 11 towns or cities throughout the country and three franchised Barcebs Portuguese restaurants specializing in flamed grilled chicken,” she said.

Central to her success is the establishment of a chicken farm that supplies their restaurants directly, reducing reliance on external suppliers.

Additionally, to enhance security across their locations, the couple founded Eyes Higher Security, eliminating the need to outsource more than 150 security guards.

The runner-up for the award, Rusape Town Council finance director Fanisen Shuwa, was also recognized for his contributions to governance and financial independence.

“His company, Sunset Breeze Resort (Pvt) Ltd and Sunset Breeze Tree Nurseries, has grown to a level where he has entered into a partnership to support environmental initiatives,” Dr. Gomera said.

Shuwa’s resort has become a popular venue for various outdoor events, and he is currently developing a state-of-the-art conference center with a capacity for 500 delegates.

His commitment to environmental sustainability is evident in a joint initiative that has donated 400 whistling pine trees for the beautification of Rusape and supplies trees to schools and corporate clients.

