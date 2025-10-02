Zim Golfers Join Global Business and Sport Showcase in Dallas

An international golf tournament aimed at linking sport with cross-border business kicked off in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday.

The five-day event, organised by US-based MOGOLD GLOBAL LLC runs until 6 October and brings together golfers and business leaders from the United States, the UK, South Africa, Kenya and Zimbabwe.

Among the highlights is the participation of Zimbabwe’s Sunday Swingers, a team making a nine-day visit to the US.

Golden Makusha, MOGOLD GLOBAL’s vice-president for global strategy and business development said the tournament was designed to “strengthen cross-cultural relationships and expand global sporting diplomacy”.

Beyond competition on the greens, the event is being promoted as a platform for building trade and investment ties between the US and Africa.

Partners include the Dallas Sports Commission, Maryland Sports Commission, Guardian Life Insurance, SEEF Properties Zimbabwe and World Financial Group.

SEEF Properties is showcasing southern African real estate opportunities while the US Department of Commerce is also backing the event through its tourism and trade divisions.

MOGOLD GLOBAL says the initiative aligns with wider American efforts to boost exports and foster international partnerships.

Looking ahead, the company has confirmed an “Africa Tour” for April–May 2026, with tournaments planned in Kenya, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

MOGOLD GLOBAL positions itself as a promoter of elite golfing experiences and international collaboration, using sport as a bridge for cultural exchange and sustainable development.