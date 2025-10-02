Govt Targets Early Detection Amid Rising Colon Cancer Cases

Health Minister has admitted that colorectal cancer is now among the top four cancers affecting the country, urging citizens over 40 to undergo routine screenings as the government moves to strengthen early detection and treatment services.

During a parliamentary session on Wednesday, Finance Committee chair Clemence Chiduwa asked what policy was in place to combat rising colon cancer cases which disproportionately affect people over the age of 45.

Responding, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora said the disease once associated with wealthy nations was now a growing threat in the country due to lifestyle changes, sedentary habits and increased consumption of processed foods.

“We generally encourage individuals over the age of 40 to undergo annual check-ups for various diseases, including cance. For colon cancer, we advocate for a colonoscopy at 40 years, and if no abnormalities are detected, a follow-up after three years. We also now have access to modern blood tests that use tumour markers, which are available in Zimbabwe,” Dr Mombeshora told lawmakers

He said early detection was key noting that cancers caught early could be successfully treated through surgery, chemotherapy or radiotherapy.

However, Dr Mombeshora conceded that colonoscopy services were only widely available at provincial and central hospitals where trained specialists were stationed.

District hospitals, he said lacked both the expertise and the necessary equipment.

To address the shortage, the government has begun channelling revenue from the newly introduced Sugar Tax towards cancer care.

Phase one of the initiative has focused on treatment equipment, while phase two will prioritise diagnostic machines such as ultrasound, CT scans and MRI scanners.

“We hope to complete tenders by the end of the year to ensure all provincial and central hospitals are equipped with CT, MRI and ultrasound scanners,” the minister said.

But opposition legislators voiced frustration over what they see as slow progress. MP Takudzwa Makumire noted that the Sugar Tax was introduced in January 2024, yet hospitals were still waiting for equipment.

“This suggests that the Government lacks urgency in solving this problem,” he said. “How long will it take to procure the equipment?”

Dr Mombeshora defended the pace of procurement pointing out that cancer treatment machines are highly specialised and expensive with a single unit costing up to US$5 million.

The debate reflects mounting public concern over the rise of non-communicable diseases in the country where cancer is increasingly seen as a national health crisis.