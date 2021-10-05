Zim Health Workers Fume Over SA Rejection

Local health workers have described as an unfortunate decision, the move by South African government to reject job applications from Zimbabwean nurses who had applied to work in the neighboring country.

In an interview with 263Chat, Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union President, Douglas Chikobvu said Zimbabwean nurses will look for alternative countries willing to employ them.

“This massive brain drain of our frontliners is a manifestation of broader and bigger socio-economic and political challenges brewing in our midst. As nurses in particular, we are grappling to address bread and butter issues. This has compelled us to look for alternative means and employers beyond to survive especially neighboring states in search for a living wage.

“If our fellow neighbors are now shunning health staff from Zimbabwe, is an unfortunate decision. In light of the above, nurses in Zimbabwe will look and seek alternative countries that they are welcome to employ them especially in the diaspora,” said Chikobvu.

This comes after South African Public Health Department’s Directorate rejected Zimbabwean health workers who had applied for registration to work in the country.

In a letter signed by the South Africa public health director of workplace management, Sindile Sodladla said the government of South Africa is obliged to adhere to all the relevant protocols between member States of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), the African Union (AU) as well as World Health Organisation as it pertains to recruitment of health professionals from developing countries.

Migrant Workers’ Association-South Africa (MWA-SA) chairman Butholezwe Nyathi confirmed that some of the health professionals from Zimbabwe received such letters after they applied to be registered in that country.