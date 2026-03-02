Zim Secures Solomon Islands Ties in Push for UN Security Council Seat

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Zimbabwe has formally established diplomatic relations with the Solomon Islands, a move officials say strengthens Harare’s international engagement and bolsters its campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–2028 term.

The agreement was signed in Honiara during a high-level visit by Zimbabwe’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Amon Murwira, who travelled as special envoy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The visit forms part of Zimbabwe’s diplomatic outreach to Pacific Small Island Developing States aimed at consolidating support for its United Nations Security Council candidature.

Speaking at a luncheon hosted for the Zimbabwean delegation, Solomon Islands Foreign Affairs Minister Peter Shanel Agovaka described the signing of the joint communiqué as a reflection of growing cooperation between the two nations.

“While our official ties will be newly established, the aspirations of our people for peace, prosperity and progress are long-standing and shared,” he said.

“Strong partnerships are built step by step, and through open communication and cooperation, we will build this partnership together.”

The Solomon Islands also pledged support for Zimbabwe’s bid for the Security Council seat, noting that Zimbabwe is the endorsed candidate of the African Group.

Professor Murwira said the agreement was grounded in principles of sovereign equality and mutual respect among nations.

“The United Nations has 193 member states. There is no big state, there is no small state. In terms of sovereign equality, we are equal entities,” he said.

Both countries identified potential areas of cooperation including trade, investment, education, tourism and cultural exchange.

Zimbabwe also announced plans to establish a Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation with the Solomon Islands to provide a structured platform for expanding bilateral relations.