Wednesday, August 28, 2024
News
0 Comments

Zim Pushes Solar Power to Combat Drought-Driven Energy Crisis

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is spearheading a strategic shift towards renewable energy, with a strong focus on solar power, to address the nation’s growing energy challenges.

In an interview, ZERA’s Chief Executive Officer, Eddington Mazambani, outlined a series of initiatives aimed at bolstering the country’s renewable energy capacity.

“To counter the recurring droughts in Southern Africa brought about by El Niño, ZERA has licensed several renewable energy projects, predominantly solar. We’ve also seen rising interest in wind energy, alongside numerous thermal power projects catering to specific customers,” Mazambani said

The push for renewable energy is critical as the country looks to diversify its energy sources.

Prolonged drought conditions have severely impacted the Kariba Dam, the country’s main hydroelectric power source, leading to diminished power generation.

In response, ZERA has expedited the approval of projects that not only support the national grid but also empower consumers to take charge of their energy needs.

“We are witnessing significant progress with consumer-driven projects. These initiatives are advancing more rapidly compared to those developed by independent power producers for the national grid. The consumer-owned projects are crucial in bridging the energy deficit caused by the drought at Kariba,” Mazambani added.

Beyond its renewable energy agenda, ZERA is also tackling the contentious issue of electricity tariffs.

Despite economic pressures, the current tariff, based on a World Bank-sponsored cost-reflective study, will remain unchanged for now.

“The existing tariff structure aligns with the actual cost of service. While economic conditions are challenging, we don’t foresee any immediate changes to the tariff,” he said

As the country grapples with the ongoing drought and its impact on power generation, ZERA’s commitment to renewable energy signals a pivotal shift in the country’s approach to securing a sustainable energy future.

263Chat is a Zimbabwean media organisation focused on encouraging & participating in progressive national dialogue

