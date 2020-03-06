Zim Tops Cambridge Exam Entries

Zimbabwe is delivering the highest number of Cambridge International exam entries in Sub-Saharan Africa and the 10th most entries each year globally, reflecting the impressive growth and positive impact of Cambridge International qualifications in the country.

The number of Cambridge International schools in Zimbabwe is growing steadily from 72 in 2013/14 to the current 124, registering about 10 schools each year.

Speaking after his visit to schools in Zimbabwe on Wednesday, Saul Nassé, Group Chief Executive, Cambridge Assessment said they are please over the uptake of their curriculum.

“Partnering with the British Council, we cater for a wide range of schools in Zimbabwe including the ‘asset light but teaching rich’ schools. We are delighted that our curriculum is becoming more and more available to schools. Sixty-three of the 124 schools in Zimbabwe are registered with Cambridge International via the British Council.

“With our two-examination series that run annually, we are pleased to see that our qualifications continue to be impactful in Zimbabwe. We are determined to set the bar high by designing programmes that equip our future leaders with the necessary higher-order thinking skills that universities and employers look for,” said Nasse.

Cambridge International has a long history in Zimbabwe including direct involvement in the national examination system until the early 2000s.

It offers several local languages with students able to choose to take exams in a wide variety of Upper Secondary and Advanced subjects.

Cambridge International offers 55 Advanced Level Subjects, 70 IGCSE subjects, and 40 O Level subjects.