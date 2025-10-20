Zim, Zambia Chart New Path for Kariba’s Future

By Parvel H. Makona

Zimbabwe and Zambia have agreed to strengthen cooperation in managing the Kariba Dam amid concerns over declining water levels that continue to threaten power generation in both countries.

The agreement followed a bilateral meeting held in Harare between Zimbabwe’s Minister of Energy and Power Development July Moyo and Zambia’s Minister of Energy Makozo Chikote where both sides discussed ways to ensure the sustainable use and preservation of the shared hydroelectric resource.

Minister Moyo said climate change and growing electricity demand were exerting pressure on the dam which remains a key source of hydroelectric power for both nations.

“We have the interconnection between Zambia and Tanzania, and we urge our counterparts to enhance this network so we can access excess power. Angola also interconnects with the DRC, and Zambia can access that power before we can. These are critical discussions that will help improve regional energy trade and reliability,” said Moyo.

Both ministers acknowledged the need to diversify their energy mix and strengthen monitoring systems to better manage fluctuating water levels.

They also agreed to hold regular consultations and share data to improve joint planning and resource management.

Zambia’s Energy Minister Chikote highlighted the urgency of adapting to changing realities in the energy sector.

“Demand for electricity and petroleum keeps rising. We cannot just rely on projects our forefathers left. We have to review and modernise these mechanisms to match current and future needs,” said Chikote.

The meeting concluded with commitments to invest in renewable energy alternatives, refurbish ageing hydro infrastructure and promote regional interconnections to enhance power stability across Southern Africa.