Trans African Unity Campaign Rolls Into Zimbabwe, Calls for Visa-Free Africa

The Trans African Tourism and Unity Campaign a continent-wide drive championing visa-free travel across Africa has arrived in Zimbabwe marking its 16th stop on an ambitious 40,000-kilometre journey through 39 countries.

Led by Ghanaian activist and former MP Ras Mubarak the campaign seeks to harness tourism as a driver of economic growth, cultural exchange and continental unity.

Upon arrival in Harare, Mubarak and his team paid tribute at the National Heroes Acre, honouring Zimbabwe’s liberation icons including the late President Robert Mugabe, Vice President Joshua Nkomo and Sally Mugabe, the Ghanaian-born former First Lady who played a key role in Zimbabwe’s early development.

“A visa-free Africa is a catalyst for economic growth, job creation, and cultural exchange. We urge African leaders to work towards a more connected and accessible continent, where citizens can travel freely and tap into the continent’s immense potential,” said Mubarak.

Zimbabwe, recently named Africa’s number one tourism destination by Forbes was hailed by the campaign as a beacon of cultural heritage, natural beauty, and hospitality.

Mubarak expressed hope to meet with President Emmerson Mnangagwa or his representatives to deliver a petition urging governments to remove visa restrictions among African nations.

“By removing visa barriers, we can unlock Africa’s immense economic potential, create jobs, and foster genuine cultural exchange,” Mubarak added.

The campaign leader also expressed gratitude to the Ghanaian Embassy in Harare for facilitating the team’s stay praising its “dedication to Pan-Africanism and diplomacy.”

The Trans African Tourism and Unity Campaign continues its journey southwards carrying the message of open borders and continental solidarity to the remaining 23 countries on its itinerary.