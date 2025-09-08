Zimbabwe Gender Commission Marks 10 Years with Renewed Call for Equality

The fight for gender equality took centre stage on Thursday as the country celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) at the National Gender Forum with officials pledging fresh action to tackle persistent inequalities.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Women Affairs Monica Mutsvangwa praised the Commission’s decade-long journey calling it a “remarkable milestone” that coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

“Three decades ago, the world came together to affirm that women’s rights are human rights. Today, as we reflect on our progress, we must also recommit ourselves to the unfinished business of achieving full gender parity,” she said.

Zimbabwe Gender Commission Chairperson Commissioner Margaret Mukahanana-Sangarwe outlined the Commission’s achievements from pushing through landmark legislation to handling more than 11,000 gender-based complaints since 2015.

Among its key milestones were the 2022 National Inquiry into child marriages and sexual exploitation, which prompted urgent legal reforms, amendments to the Criminal Law, introducing mandatory sentencing for rape, new provisions under the Labour Amendment Act which criminalise workplace sexual harassment and the expansion into five provinces and the launch of a permanent headquarters, the “House of Gender Equality,” in Harare.

“We have not only held institutions accountable but also driven reforms that have transformed policies, laws and practices across sectors,” Mukahanana-Sangarwe said.

Mutsvangwa pledged her ministry’s support highlighting government programmes such as affirmative action in STEM, women’s access to microfinance, the Agric for She scheme and gender-responsive budgeting across ministries.

She also committed to lobbying for the enactment of a Gender Equality Act and Sexual Harassment Act which remain pending.

“The Government’s commitment goes beyond policy pronouncements—it is actively translated into transformative programmes. But setbacks like gender-based violence and barriers to women’s participation in leadership remind us that this work is far from over,” she added.

Both leaders acknowledged hurdles including limited funding for the Commission, cultural norms that entrench inequality and rising cases of gender-based violence and drug abuse.

“Women still face systemic barriers at every turn, from underrepresentation in leadership to economic exclusion and energy poverty. But these obstacles are not insurmountable. The solutions are within our reach—if we act together,” Mukahanana-Sangarwe said.

As Zimbabwe transitions from its first National Development Strategy (NDS1) to NDS2, gender equality has been elevated to a national priority area with measurable targets.

“This is a pivotal moment to embed gender equality at the heart of our development agenda. We urge all Zimbabweans to make their voices heard as we shape the next decade.” Commissioner Mukahanana-Sangarwe told delegates.