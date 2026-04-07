Gender Commission is Too Important to Disband

Calls are growing across Zimbabwe for the government to reconsider plans to abolish the Zimbabwe Gender Commission with activists, legal experts and ordinary citizens warning that dismantling the body could reverse hard-won gains in the fight against gender-based violence.

The proposed move, contained in Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 has sparked widespread concern particularly among women facing physical, emotional and economic abuse.

“This Commission is not a luxury but it is a necessity. For many survivors, it is the only institution that listens without judgement and acts without fear or favour. Take a look at how it came to the rescue of several women who were being abused by a certain prophet,” said Mercy Hlongwane of Zvishavane

Established to promote gender equality and investigate cases of discrimination and abuse, the Commission has served as an independent watchdog holding both public and private institutions accountable.

Some have argued that the Commission’s role goes beyond handling complaints.

“It has constitutional standing, which means it can monitor systemic issues. Removing it weakens oversight and sends the wrong message about the country’s commitment to protecting women.” said Evelyn Chambati of Harare

According to advocacy groups, the Commission has been instrumental in raising awareness around gender-based violence (GBV) particularly in marginalised communities where access to justice is limited.

For survivors of abuse, the potential loss of the Commission is deeply worrying.

“I didn’t know where to go until someone told me about them. They treated me like a human being. They helped me understand my rights,” says Memory (not her real name), who reported a case of prolonged emotional and physical abuse.

Others say the Commission offered a safe alternative to traditional structures that often discourage women from speaking out.

“In my church, I was told to endure. The Commission gave me courage to seek help outside,” says a woman from Chitungwiza.

Human rights organisations warn that scrapping the Commission could create a significant gap in protection mechanisms especially at a time when cases of domestic violence remain high.

“We are already dealing with underreporting. If you remove an independent reporting channel, you risk pushing these cases further into the shadows.” said one activist on condition of anonymity

While authorities have indicated that the proposed changes are part of broader institutional reforms critics say there is need to strengthen the Commission than to disband it.

“Instead of dissolving the Commission, there is need to capacitate and strengthen the Commission’s operations.” added another activist.